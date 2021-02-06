The Latest: Michigan-Illinois men’s hoops postponed

Louisville forward Ramani Parker (0) grabs an offensive rebound against Boston College guards Jaelyn Batts (3) and Cameron Swartz (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Michigan’s men’s basketball game Thursday against Illinois has been postponed.

That will be the fifth straight game the fourth-ranked Wolverines miss. They’ve been following a Jan. 23 recommendation from the state health department that the school pause athletic activities in all sports. That came after several positive tests for a new COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.

Michigan said it expects to resume the men’s basketball season Feb. 14 at Wisconsin. Michigan has also missed games against Penn State, Indiana, Northwestern and Michigan State.

The Wolverines (13-1, 8-1) lead the Big Ten, and No. 12 Illinois (12-5, 8-3) was in second place entering Saturday’s game against Wisconsin.

___

The Boston College women’s basketball team is going back into a COVID shutdown for the second time in a month.

The Atlantic Coast Conference postponed BC’s next two games after a positive test and contact tracing within the program. The Eagles already had four games postponed from Jan. 17 until Thursday, when they lost to No. 1 Louisville 97-68.

For now, BC is scheduled to return on Feb. 16 against Pittsburgh. Originally scheduled as a home game for the Panthers, they will instead play in Boston.

___

Three-time world champion cyclist Peter Sagan has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 31-year-old Slovakian said he and two Bora-Hansgrohe teammates — including his brother Juraj — all tested positive for COVID-19 on Gran Canaria.

Sagan said on his Instagram account that they are “feeling well” and are isolating on the Spanish island.

The results came from PCR tests conducted as they prepared to travel home.

Sagan last year won stages in all three Grand Tours: the Tour de France, Spanish Vuelta, and Giro d’Italia.

___

