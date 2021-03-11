The Latest: Bucks to increase fan attendance to 18%

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, center right, reacts after Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) scored the winning basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Milwaukee Bucks are increasing the number of fans who can attend their home games.

Bucks officials announced Thursday that the Milwaukee Health Department has approved a plan to allow a maximum attendance of 18% of Fiserv Forum’s seating capacity, which is approximately 3,280 fans

The change will take effect March 20 when the Bucks host the San Antonio Spurs.

The Bucks have been playing home games with fans filling 10% of Fiserv Forum’s seating capacity, which adds up to about 1,800 spectators.

There were no fans at Fiserv Forum for the start of the season. The Bucks began allowing spectators during an eight-game homestand that began Feb. 16, and they’ve been playing with fans filling 10% of the seating capacity since Feb. 21.

