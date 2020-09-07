The Latest: ’19 runner-up Medvedev in US Open quarterfinals

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after defeating Sloane Stephens, of the United States, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times EDT):

9:00 p.m.

Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev is into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open, where he finished as runner-up last year to champion Rafael Nadal.

Medvedev was in control from the outset of a 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 victory over American Frances Tiafoe, ranked No. 82 in the world. The Russian needed only an hour and 38 minutes as he maintained his streak of winning every set so far in the tournament.

Medvedev has dropped serve only three times in all.

With top-ranked Novak Djokovic out of the tournament and Nadal not playing because of COVID-19 concerns, Medvedev has a clearer path to a title. He’ll face Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

Tiafoe had “Black Lives Matter” on his sweatshirt and shoes, along with a handwritten “Respect Us!”

7:55 p.m.

No. 10 Andrey Rublev got the better of a U.S. Open rematch and advanced to the quarterfinals with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 6 Matteo Berrettini.

They also played in the fourth round of the U.S. Open last year, with Berrettini winning in straight sets. This time, the 22-year-old Russian played much steadier in a matchup of players who had not lost a set in the first three rounds.

Rublev also reached the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows in 2017.

Berrettini held serve all 45 times in his first three matches. Rublev broke him four times while pulling away. He’ll face either Frances Tiafoe or third-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who was the U.S. Open runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal.

6:20 p.m.

The total financial penalty for Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open disqualification: $267,500.

Djokovic has been docked an additional $7,500 for skipping the mandatory post-match news conference after being defaulted in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ballafter dropping a game.

The maximum fine for that infraction is listed as $20,000 in the Grand Slam rule book.

That is also the most someone can be fined for unsportsmanlike conduct; Djokovic earlier was told to pay $10,000 for that violation.

Those two fines are in addition to losing his $250,000 in prize money for making it to the fourth round at the U.S. Open.

To put the money in context: Djokovic has earned more than $140 million in prize money over his career, aside from millions more in endorsement deals.

5:25 p.m.

Second-seeded Dominic Thiem eased into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open with a straight-sets win over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Thiem’s 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-1 victory put him in the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for the second time — he also did it in 2018. With top-ranked Novak Djokovic gone, the Austrian is the highest-seeded man left.

Thiem has reached three Grand Slam finals and gone 0-3, including a five-set loss to Djokovic at this year’s Australian Open.

He beat a 20-year-old Canadian who had been broken only once during the tournament and broke him five times in three sets. He will face Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals.

4:40 p.m.

Tsvetana Pironkova sent Alize Cornet to yet another Grand Slam heartbreak.

Pironkova rallied for a 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory that put her in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open for the first time.

It is Pironkova’s first tournament since Wimbledon in 2017, when she took off to give birth and raise her son, Alexander. The 32-year-old from Bulgaria will face third-seeded Serena Williams, who advanced in three sets earlier in the day.

The 30-year-old Cornet was again denied her first career appearance in a Grand slam. She was playing in her 57th Grand Slam overall and her 54th in a row, the longest active streak and tied for the fourth-longest in the Open era. Japan’s Ai Sugiyama played in 62 consecutive majors.

3:30 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has been fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct at the U.S. Open, where he was defaulted foraccidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball after losing a game.

That amount is half the $20,000 that a player can be docked for violating the unsportsmanlike conduct clause of the Grand Slam rule book.

The $10,000 is in addition to the $250,000 in prize money the U.S. Tennis Association said Djokovic would forfeit after being disqualified in the first set of his fourth-round match Sunday.

2:40 p.m.

Serena Williams is into the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open for a 12th consecutive appearance.

It wasn’t easy, though.

Williams needed to come from behind in the third set before taking another step closer to Grand Slam title No. 24 by edging Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 on Monday.

This was a rematch from less than two weeks ago at the Western & Southern Open. That one was won by Sakkari, also in three sets, when Williams dealt with leg cramps and faded down the stretch.

This time, Williams was two points from victory at 6-all in the tiebreaker but dropped the next two points and the set. Then she trailed 2-0 in the third before turning things around.

Williams, who turns 39 in less than three weeks, will face an unseeded opponent — either Alize Cornet or Tsvetana Pironkova — for a semifinal berth.

The American has won six of her 23 major singles championships at the U.S. Open.

2 p.m.

Serena Williams has been pushed to a third set by Maria Sakkari in the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

Williams won the first set 6-3, but Sakkari took the second in a tiebreaker, converting her fifth set point when Williams missed a forehand.

Sakkari beat Williams in three sets less than two weeks ago in the Western & Southern Open.

1:35 p.m.

Alex de Minaur has moved into his first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-2 at the U.S. Open.

The key to the match in Louis Armstrong Stadium on Monday was the opening-set tiebreaker. Pospisil held four set points at 6-2 but failed to convert any.

De Minaur took a half-dozen points in a row to take the set and was in control from there.

He is a 21-year-old from Australia who is seeded 21st at Flushing Meadows.

In the quarterfinals, de Minaur will face No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem or No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

12:50 p.m.

Serena Williams has taken the first set of her U.S. Open fourth-round match against Maria Sakkari by a 6-3 score.

12:05 p.m.

Serena Williams and Maria Sakkari are on court in Arthur Ashe Stadium to warm up for their fourth-round meeting at the U.S. Open.

It is a rematch of a contest Sakkari won less than two weeks ago at the Western & Southern Open, a hard-court tournament played this year at Flushing Meadows.

Williams owns six U.S. Open titles and 23 Grand Slam singles championships in all.

Sakkari, a 25-year-old from Greece, is trying to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The winner will face Alize Cornet or Tsvetana Pironkova next.

