The Latest: Cape Verde withdraws from handball worlds

United States’ Mikaela Shiffrin wears a face mask as she waits for the podium ceremony after winning an alpine ski, women’s World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

Cape Verde has become the third team to withdraw from the men’s world handball championships because of coronavirus cases.

The International Handball Federation says the African island nation was unable to field the minimum number of 10 players. Cape Verde already forfeited a preliminary round game to Germany on Sunday and will now be classified 32nd and last in the competition.

The IHF said Saturday that two of Cape Verde’s 11 players had tested positive.

The United States and the Czech Republic withdrew because of coronavirus cases in their squads before the tournament began and were replaced by other teams.

The race director of the men’s World Cup will miss the biggest race in skiing after testing positive for COVID-19.

The International Ski Federation says Markus Waldner is self-isolating ahead of the Hahnenkamm races this weekend in Kitzbühel, Austria.

FIS says Waldner tested positive while overseeing slalom races in Flachau, Austria.

Kitzbühel’s schedule changed after an outbreak of virus cases at Switzerland’s signature men’s venue Wengen last week. Kitzbühel will now host an extra downhill on Friday to replace Wengen’s main race.

