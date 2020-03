New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after losing an NFL wild-card playoff football game to the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tom Brady announced his retirement from the New England Patriots on Twitter Tuesday morning.

In his tweet, he thanked his team and the Patriots for being a home to him and his family for 20 years.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

The National Football League tweeted out this morning, officially announcing his departure from the Patriots.

BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he will not return to Patriots. pic.twitter.com/TX8zWhD4gS — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020

The NFL also announced they will be televising the draft from April 23 to 25. The association canceled the Las Vegas public draft due to coronavirus.