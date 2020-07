TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In the West team’s victory over the East 14-9, the limited fans in attendance and thousands around the state streaming the game saw some of the best players in Kansas put on a show.

Here are some of the top plays from student-athletes in our area:

Kamble Haverkamp – Centralia

Great to be back shooting live sports yesterday and here's the best we got from the 2020 @KSShrineBowl 🔥



Let's start it out with the East MVP, @KambleHaverkamp. Two INTs, great punts, have a day young man! Not bad for a quarterback 😎 pic.twitter.com/J0whf6ITiU — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) July 19, 2020

Kauli Saili – Jefferson West

Timirance Adams – Shawnee Heights

.@timirance got to play one last game for @coachjasonswift and he capped that with this sack. 🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/cwttx4XPX1 — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) July 19, 2020

Taybor Vetter – Wamego

.@Taybor_Vetter3 has the juice 🧃



The @IchabodFTBL commit danced and dodged his way to a big gain here. Let the defenders know about it too 🗣️🗣️@WamegoFootball @coachletsgo pic.twitter.com/0HVVv7Ehcq — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) July 19, 2020

Gabe Garber – Sabetha, Quinn Buessing – Axtell