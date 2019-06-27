Topeka and Shawnee County Sports Awards winners announced

TOPEKA – KS (KSNT) The Topeka and Shawnee County Sports Council held its 15th annual Sports Awards at the downtown Ramada Hotel in Topeka. Awards handed out included inspirational and outstanding athletes.

Fall Sports Outstanding Female – Brooklyn Hunter, Hayden

Fall Sports Outstanding Male – Sam Payne, Seaman

Winter Sports Outstanding Female – Carly Bachelor, Washburn Rural

Winter Sports Outstanding Male – Jordan White, Washburn Rural

Spring Sports Outstanding Female – Jaybe Shufelberger, Washburn Rural

Spring Sports Outstanding Male – Sean Sandstrom, Hayden

Most Inspirational Female – Madison Dees, Seaman

Most Inspirational Male – Jared Kerr, Seaman

Three new members were also inducted into the Hall of Fame. They include former Washburn Rural football coach Ron Bowen, five-time Kansas Sportswriter of the Year Pete Goering, and Shawnee Heights track champion Trisa Nickoley.