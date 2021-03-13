Topeka High girls fall in state title game, 61-54

by: Glenn Kinley

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Topeka High girls basketball lost for only the second time all season in the state championship on Saturday.

The Lady Trojans finish as 6A state runner-up after a 61-54 defeat to Shawnee Mission Northwest.

Topeka High finishes the season with a record of 24-2, while Shawnee Mission Northwest completes their undefeated season, finishing 24-0.

Nijaree Canady lead the Lady Trojans with 25 points. Lillian Smith also posted double-digits with ten points.

Shawnee Mission NW was lead by Saige Grampsas who scored 26 points, while Kennedy Taylor scored 15 for the Courgars.

