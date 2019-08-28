Topeka Pilots gear up for upcoming season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Pilots geared up for their upcoming season as the team started training with the team at The University of Kansas Health System Sports Medicine facility on Tuesday.

The team is reducing its roster from 30 players to 25. Trainers worked out players from all over the world trying to make the Pilots’ final roster.

They were tested on things like the high jump, push-ups, and sit-ups.

“We’re also doing strength and conditioning with them we offer that as well for multiple teams throughout the city of Topeka and surrounding areas,” said sports trainer Drake Lavvorn.

The Pilots kick off their season with a home game against the Corpus Christi Ice Rays on September 13th.