Community helps Topeka Pilots clean up Ted Ensley Gardens

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The community rolled up their sleeves Wednesday as they helped the Topeka Pilots clean up the Ted Ensley Gardens.

From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, members of the community pulled weeds and picked up trash to keep the garden beautiful for the community.

The Pilots players are at home for the summer, but in order to honor their commitment to keeping Topeka beautiful, they asked members of the community to step in to clean the gardens.

The Pilots adopted the Ted Ensley Gardens during their “Go Green” themed game earlier in the year.

Earlier in the year, the Pilots players cleaned the gardens by picking up trash and debris.

In addition to the cleanup, Cumulus Media brought out their Majic 107.7 van to provide music, and the 4 Guys Bar & Grill food truck was on-site for volunteers to purchase food.

