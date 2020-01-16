Game day changes for Topeka Pilots fans due to construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you are heading to a Topeka Pilots hockey game this weekend, there’s a few important changes you need to be aware of.

The Pilots are hosting the Odessa Jackalopes a the Stormont Vail Events Center on Friday and Saturday, both games being at 7:05 p.m. However, construction crews have shut down the main northeast entrance for the rest of the season. Instead, you should use the southwest or handicap entrance.

Box office staff have moved to a temporary office in the atrium during the week, Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On game days after 5 p.m., fans need to go to the orange trailer on the south side of the building, where you can purchase walk-up tickets and collect will-call tickets.

Because of box office and entrance changes, the best place to park is on the south side of the building. This is the shortest walk for fans heading into the games.