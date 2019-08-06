Pilots name McCarthy team captain

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) – The Topeka Pilots have named forward Austin McCarthy as the team’s captain for the upcoming season. Last season, McCarthy scored 13 goals and had 14 assists for the Pilots.

“It’s such an honor,” McCarthy told KSNT Sports. “This is a very tight-knit special group, and how many age out players we have there’s so much leadership.”

“He leads by example and he’s going to do everything the right way,” added Pilots head coach Simon Watson. “He takes the game seriously and he cares for his teammates. He leads with his heart.”

The Pilots open the season on September 13.