Pilots open NAHL Showcase with win

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Links
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Someone You Should Know
Hispanic Heritage Month
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
Lazy Toad shooting suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder
Police: 2 stole life-sized cutout of QB Mahomes, crashed car
Capitol Federal renews decades-long partnership with Topeka elementary school
Shawnee County Commissioners approve $85,000 renovation to Veteran’s Park
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Top Stories
Acuña hits 40th HR, Braves clinch tie for first in NL East
Top Stories
Acuña becomes third player to hit 40 homers at 21 or younger
Yankees’ Domingo Germán put on leave over domestic violence
Darrell Stuckey to be inducted into KU Football Ring of Honor
What to watch in Europe’s top soccer leagues this weekend
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Clear The Shelters
Video Center
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
Top Stories
Float therapy uses sensory deprivation to help patients de-stress, improve sleep
Top Stories
West Fest is back at the Kansas Museum of History
Top Stories
Benefit to help PARS’ mission to make community safe from effects of crime, substance abuse
PANT prepares for 2nd annual Pawblo Picasso event
Law Tigers encourage motorcycle rider safety in Kansas
Topeka Public Schools invite Students and Parents to Family Fun Fitness Night
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Pilots open NAHL Showcase with win
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Posted:
Sep 18, 2019 / 08:41 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 18, 2019 / 08:41 PM CDT
(KSNT) – Highlights from the Topeka Pilots’ 2-1 win over Minnesota at the NAHL showcase.
Trending Stories
Riley County Police find mother of abandoned infant
Weather
Abandoned baby found in Manhattan, police investigating
Shawnee County Commissioners approve $85,000 renovation to Veteran’s Park
Interactive Radar