Topeka Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame inductees announced

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) - The Topeka Shawnee County Sports Awards and Hall of Fame announced this year's inductees. They include Ron Bowen, who had four undefeated seasons as the football coach at Washburn Rural, Shawnee Heights state track champion Trisa Nickoley and the late sports writer Pete Goering.

"It's quite an honor and I appreciate being inducted with the other two members," said Ron Bowen. "I've known Pete (Goering) a long time, and he wrote quite a few articles about our program."

Nickolay gave credit to her teammates and coaches, "The teammates, the coaches, they were all very supportive, so I miss that team atmosphere, all those coaches."

The Sports Awards and Hall of Fame Induction will take place on June 26th.