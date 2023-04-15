TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Tropics indoor football team took on the Gillette Mustangs Saturday night in The Cam Plex in Gillette, Wyoming.

A late comeback effort wasn’t enough for Topeka, as Gillette took the game 48-45.

Despite being down 30 in the second half, the Tropics pulled within three points with under two minutes to play. There wasn’t enough time left, however, as the Mustangs held on to the victory.

The loss moves the Tropics’ record to 1-6. The Tropics are back home on Saturday, April 22, against the Sioux City Bandits.