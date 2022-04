RAPID CITY, S.D. (KSNT) – The Tropics couldn’t keep the first home win’s momentum rolling on the road.

The Tropics lost to the Marshals, 46-25, Saturday night.

Topeka was down 28-7 at the half. Even though the offense worked faster in the second half, the defense could not.

Next, the Tropics host in-state foe Southwest Kansas Storm on April 9.