OMAHA (KSNT) – In the penultimate game of the 2023 season, the Topeka Tropics traveled to the Omaha Beef for a regular season matchup.

Against one of the best teams in the conference, the Tropics couldn’t get a win, falling 66-13 to the Beef.

Omaha came into the matchup undefeated, the Tropics without a win. Topeka fought hard but couldn’t compete with the one-seeded Beef.

The final game, and final home game, of the Tropics season is Saturday, May 20, at Landon Arena at Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.