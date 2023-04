TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Tropics indoor football team took on the SW Kansas Storm Saturday night in United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas.

Despite back-and-forth scoring early, late game points from the Storm handed the Topics another loss, as Topeka fell 35-24.

The loss moves the Tropics’ record to 1-5. The Tropics next game is Saturday at the Gillette Mustangs, with the next home game on April 22 against Sioux City Bandits.