TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Tropics came very close to their first win of league play on Saturday but couldn’t pull off the victory.

The Tropics led 30-13 at halftime but the second half went differently. The Wyoming Mustangs came back and won 38-37 in a game that went down to the wire.

The Tropics fall to 0-5 on the year in league play in the Champions Indoor Football League. The team has four games remaining, including two homes games. The remaining home games will be played on May 7 and May 21.