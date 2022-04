TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Tropics hired Russell Norton to be the team’s new general manager.

Dominic Montero, the team’s inaugural GM, was released of his duties.

Norton has experience in collegiate and high school football sports administration. Russell is the head football coach and strength & conditioning coordinator at Oskaloosa High School.

Fans can meet Norton at the Tropics’ next home game, April 23, at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.