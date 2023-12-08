TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fans of the Topeka Tropics can start securing their tickets for the next season which is set to kick off in March next year.

The Topeka Tropics’ schedule for 2024 was released on Friday, Dec. 8 by the Stormont Vail Events Center on social media. This included ticket information for the upcoming season.

March 30 – Sioux City Bandits

April 6 – Omaha Beef

April 20 – Carolina Cobras

April 27 – Oklahoma Flying Aces

May 11 Colorado Spartans

May 25 – North Texas Bulls

Want to get tickets for the Tropics’ next game? You can find ticket information on season passes and other ticket options by clicking here. More information on the Topeka Tropics can be found on their website by clicking here.

There will be a few changes to the Topeka Tropics for next season. Last year, the team revealed it hired its new head coach Kerry Locklin. The team previously said it would be leaving the Champions Indoor Football League to join the National Arena League.

