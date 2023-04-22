TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Tropics football team hosted the Sioux City Bandits Saturday evening in Landon Arena.
Final score:
Tropics- 36
Bandits- 45
The next home game for the Tropics is Saturday May 6, against the Billings Outlaws at 7:05 p.m.
