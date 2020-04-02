Topeka West announces departure from Centennial League

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Centennial League is shrinking again. Topeka West officially announced their intention to leave this morning. The Chargers will be joining former Centennial foe Shawnee Heights in the United Kansas Conference. The move will begin with the 2022-23 season.

Principal Dustin Dick talked about making his he gave his athletes the best chance to compete at the highest level when he spoke to KSNT news.

“We were, I don’t’ want to say reluctant, but a little reluctant. We like the Centennial League, we like the schools that we’re with and we wanted to make sure if we did do something we did the right thing for our students and our community and so as we got into this being a reality, they’ve all be very positive about it, they think it’s a good move for us,” Principle Dick said.

The United Kansas Conference consists of Shawnee Heights, De Soto, Basehor-Linwood, Lansing, Leavenworth, and Turner. Piper has also been invited to join the league, which would expand it to eight teams in 2022-23.