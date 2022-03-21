TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Kansas House of Representatives will meet on Tuesday to hear and discuss a bill that could change sports betting in Kansas.

In half of the United States, sports betting is legal, but here in Kansas, it’s not. And this bill is aimed to legalize it. Lawmakers hope to create an app which would be downloadable on smartphones — serving as a centralized location for placing bets and would appeal to the younger generation which is generally tied to their phones.

Positives of legalizing sports betting include generating state revenue and also keeping money within the state by limiting people who would have previously traveled to places like Las Vegas, Nevada, to make said bets. One Topekan who is not a sports better backs the bill with revenue implications in mind, but does think there are some negatives too.

“I think it will be better for the economy. I think it’s something that the government shouldn’t be intruding too much,” Blake Klinkner said. “And I think it will help Kansas long term, and I say why not everybody else is doing it. I think with anything it can become a distraction. I’m sure employers may not be eager to have employees looking at the betting charts while at work, but I think that could happen anyway.”

This bill is a bipartisan push with both Republicans and Democrats who see this bill as an advantage moving forward.