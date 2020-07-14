Travis Kelce joins group bidding to buy the New York Mets

KANSAS CITY, MO – FEBRUARY 05: Members of the Kansas City Chiefs cheer on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade on February 5, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and his wife singer Jennifer Lopez have been in a bidding war with hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen in an effort to buy the New York Mets.

Cohen currently has the top bid ($2 billion), but Rodriguez and his wife are putting together a group of athletes to help their cause, including Super Bowl champion Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce is only part of a star-studded group of investors, including NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher, Hall of Fame offensive lineman Joe Thomas, 2014 NFL Offensive Player of the Year DeMarco Murray, NBA All-Star Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, and Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee.

“This is a crazy opportunity. I had a chance to meet Alex Rodriguez a couple years ago and just told him how much of a fan I was as a kid of him. I’m very thankful for the success that I’ve had in the NFL, to have an opportunity like this come across the table. I couldn’t think of a more unique set of people to be in charge of this,” Kelce told ESPN.

“Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are a star-studded couple that have gotten to where they are because they work their tails off. And they’re good human beings. I thank them for letting me be a part of this.”

According to multiple reports, the Mets would prefer to sell to Rodriguez’s group as long as they can get within the ballpark of Cohen’s offer. A-Rod and J-Lo’s first offer was reported to be $1.7 billion for the team.