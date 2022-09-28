TOPEKA (KSNT) – A group of Topeka businessmen is reviving the Topeka Tropics, bringing the team back to the Stormont Vail Events Center through 2025.

Trevor Burdett, Chad Logan, Josh Barr announced Wednesday afternoon they have purchased the team and plan to keep it in Topeka. This new ownership comes after the Tropics announced in August it would be leaving the capital city. Earlier in the summer, the previous management alerted the Events Center it was looking to sell the team, according to Kellen Seitz, general manager for SVEC.

J.R. Bond, the former owner of Topeka’s arena football team announced the team was coming to Topeka in Sept. of 2021, but bowed out after one season to help his son operate an amateur baseball team. Bond provided the following statement to 27 News Wednesday morning: