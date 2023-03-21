TOPEKA (KSNT) – Team USA will take on Team Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic final Tuesday night.

Team USA scored in bunches in a 12-2 dominating win against Cuba in the WBC semi-finals on Sunday night. Team Japan, on the other hand, advanced to the finals on a walk-off two-run double by 23-year-old Munetaka Murakami Monday night.

Team USA opened the tournament as the second favorite to win it all at +230 according to FoxBet. Right behind them was team Japan at +350. The Dominican Republic opened as the favorites to win it all at +200, but didn’t make it out of the group stage. Team USA is a -125 favorite to win the final with Japan sitting at +110.

Philadelphia Phillies superstar shortstop Trea Turner has lead the way for Team USA so far, batting .368 with four homeruns. Of those homeruns, none were bigger than his go-ahead grand-slam in the top of the 8th inning to take the lead against Venezuela.

Team Japan has been led by newly signed Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida and Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. Yoshida is batting .474 with 13 runs batted in and Ohtani is batting .450 with eight RBIs.

One major story line to watch – Mike Trout vs. Shohei Ohtani; two mega-stars who also play for the same Angels franchise. Trout, a three-time MVP and perennial all-star against Ohtani, a league MVP and matchup nightmare.

The game will start Tuesday, March 21 at 6 p.m.