(KSNT) – It’s always fun to celebrate a great shot, and the Lady Jays provided a video to KSNT showing a Sabetha senior knocking down a buzzer-beater from half-court from Tuesday night’s game.

Sabetha senior Emily Krebs hit a half-court three-point shot at the halftime buzzer to give the Lady Jays a six-point lead over Hiawatha.

Sabetha went on to win 41-37 to hand the Redhawks their first loss of the season. Sabetha has now won three in a row since Christmas after starting the season 1-4.