Wade reflects on career at K-State Video

K-State's season came to an end on Friday in San Jose, but Dean Wade's career ended on senior night when the Cats won the Big 12 regular season title.

Wade electrified the crowd in his final game with an explosive reverse dunk. What we didn't know at the time was the game would be Wade's last. He missed the Big 12 tournament and then the NCAA tournament for the second straight year. Still, Wade will go down as one of the all-time greats at K-State.

"The jump all of us made from freshman to senior year, it was awesome to watch, really," said Wade. "Looking back on it in the moment you don't realize what's going on, but looking back on it was an amazing journey, lots of rough patches in the beginning, but the highest of highs, the lowest of lows, so we've been through it all, we've experienced it all, and, man, wouldn't change it for anything, man, it was awesome, so fun."