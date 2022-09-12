TOPEKA (KSNT) — For the first time in National Football League history, a streaming service will be the sole carrier of several national games.

Amazon’s new NFL deal gave the online company rights to Thursday Night Football coverage. Amazon will carry 15 regular season Thursday night games this year (excluding the season opener and Thanksgiving games). Local television stations for the teams playing on Thursdays will be able to air the games, but most viewers will have to find another way to watch these games.

If you’re interested in watching any Thursday Night Football this season and you do not already have an Amazon Prime account, you’ll likely want to set one up. The first step is finding a computer or smart phone and visiting this link.

Once you are on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football webpage, scroll down to the “Sign up for Prime” button. After clicking this button, you will be taken to a window with several payment options. Before signing up for Prime, you have the option to try a 30-day free trial or purchase the full prime service for $14.99 a month.

To begin the sign-up process, click the “Free Trial” button. Clicking this link will take you to a sign-in page, where you will be able to create an account or log into an existing account with your username and password. After creating or signing into an account, you will be able to enter your payment information. Once you have entered that information, you can hit the yellow “Continue” button to finalize the transaction.

Once you’ve successfully signed up for Amazon Prime, you’ll have multiple options for watching Thursday night games. The first is streaming the game on your computer through Amazon’s website. The second is watching the game via the Amazon Prime app on your smart phone. The third is downloading the Amazon app on your television.

If you have a smart television at home, this process should be relatively straightforward. However, if you do not have a smart television, you’ll have to install a streaming device, like Apple TV, Roku or an Amazon Firestick to your television. These devices are sold online or at electronics stores, and they allow non-smart televisions to download apps and access different streaming services.

If you are unable to access streaming devices or services, you can visit one of the many local sports bars in town that will be broadcasting these games. The manager of Skinny’s Sports Bar and Grill on Huntoon St. in Topeka told 27 News the bar has access to a streaming device and will be able to show Thursday night games this season.

The San Francisco 49ers vs the Houston Texans preseason game marked the first-ever game carried on Prime on Aug. 25. The Kansas City Chiefs’ matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 15 will be the first regular season Prime game.