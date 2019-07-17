WaRu’s Smith honored as Senior of the Year by Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame

As multiple former local baseball players were inducted into the Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame, Washburn Rural’s Payton Smith got the nod as the 2019 senior player of the year. The Barton baseball commit hit .413 with nine doubles and four home runs his senior year and even won a home run derby at the Marlins’ stadium during his career. But he was fired up to be honored with a hometown award.

“I’ve been recognized down in Miami at a home run derby, and everything but this would probably mean a little bit more to me just because it’s my hometown, people I know, all that kind of stuff, that I get to share this with,” Smith said.