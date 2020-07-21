Washburn and Emporia State head coaches react to MIAA schedule changes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced today they are postponing the start of football practice and games. Practices will begin the week of August 28th and games to the week of September 28th.

“There’s not a perfect playbook for what we’re having to go through right now, I wish there was,” Emporia State head football coach Garin Higgins said.

The MIAA’s decision to move back the start of fall sport and cancel more games on the football schedule is tough, we more than likely won’t have the Turnpike Tussle between WU and ESU.

“I’m sure they were looking forward to it, it’s a great rivalry, one of the oldest in football,” Washburn head coach Craig Schurig said.

“That’s one of the things that’s special about college athletics, rivalry games, especially this one that’s been going on forever,” Higgins said.

This pandemic has felt like forever, but coaches are still optimistic, and this decision bolsters that.

“I’m proud of the conference and the school trying to stay patient with it cause there’s been so much news about going to the spring, a lot of conferences, whether it’s small division one or some of the small division two schools but there’s no guarantee there either,” Schurig said.

“I look as of right now, the way things are going on in the country, that it’s a positive from the standpoint if it still gives us an opportunity to play football,” Higgins said.

There are still a lot of questions not able to be answered, and the administration is doing their best to communicate with coaches.

“There are so many great challenges that are out of our control that it does get a little frustrating for us, so I think we do a good job of, or at least we try to allow each other a little venting time and frustration time but then also to take a step back and somebody will say, ‘Hey, it could be worse,'” ESU Athletic Director Kent Weiser said.

Despite all the changes, there is still uncertainty on the horizon, but that is better than knowing there is no football to come.

“I’ve learned through these last four months that you cant control a lot of things you just take it day by day and be the best you can possibly be and stay as positive as you can,” Higgins said.