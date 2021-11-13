BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN: Washburn senior center runs one in

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn sixth-year senior center Colton Dunkle scored his first career touchdown on Saturday in the Ichabods 38-28 win over Missouri Southern.

Dunkle, who began playing football in high school, had never scored a touchdown at any level before. On Saturday, that changed. The Ichabods lined up their starting center at fullback and handed it off to him from the one yard line. Dunkle took it in for the score which was followed by a massive celebration.

“I was just thinking about not fumbling it and not getting tackled. I just wanted to score,” Dunkle said. “I literally had no time to think I was just so excited. We had a celebration planned and I just forgot it and went back to the sideline.”

His quarterback was excited for him too.

“That was pretty special. It’s always fun getting a big guy a TD, especially when it happens on senior day,” quarterback Mitch Schurig said.”

Coach Schurig knew this play was a possibility and was happy when the perfect opportunity arose.

“Got the perfect opportunity. You couldn’t have had a better setup for it. It was like ‘Alright Dunk.’ Boy those guys were excited. Those linemen really got excited,” Craig Schurig said. “All of them. Even the coaches that played O-line. Brian… might have been the most excited. That was pretty fun.”