Blocked field goal boosts Washburn to road win against Pitt State

PITTSBURG, KS. (KSNT)- Washburn football could climb back up in the regional rankings, after its big win over Pittsburg State in Pittsburg.

The Ichabods defeated Pittsburg State 28-26 on Saturday.

It looked as if the Ichabods were doomed as Pitt State lined up to kick a 33-yard field goal to take the lead with only 33 seconds to play. Jace Williams had other plans. The senior from Hutchinson, Kansas, busted through the Gorillas’ line and blocked the kick to seal the Washburn win.

It’s a quality win for Washburn as both teams came into Saturday’s matchup at 7-2.

J.J. Letcher was the man of the match for the Ichabods’ offense. Letcher finished with nine receptions for 128 yards receiving. Mitch Schurig connected with the senior wide receiver for two touchdowns.

Schurig finished with 190 yards passing. Taylon Peters and Zach Willis split the work load of the run game. They both carried the ball 15 times. Willis tallied 77 yards running, while Peters added 54. Each running back had a touchdown.

Washburn will play its last game of the regular season at home against Missouri Southern on Saturday, Nov. 13.