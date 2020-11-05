Both Washburn Football exhibition games canceled due to positive coronavirus tests

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn Athletics announced Thursday both upcoming exhibition games for the football team were canceled because of 15 positive coronavirus tests.

The Ichabods were scheduled to play Northwest Missouri this Saturday and Central Missouri on Nov. 14.

The athletics department said after contact tracing to possibly infected players, Washburn won’t have enough players at various positions to play in either game. There won’t be any makeup dates set.

“Our players did a very good job of preparing to play the two games,” head coach Craig Schurig said in a news release. “We had good practices and we were excited to see our guys compete against NWMSU and Central Missouri. We are disappointed that we can’t play the games. I am thankful that our administration and athletic department gave us the opportunity to prepare for two games. We look forward to working with our players during the spring semester and getting ready for a full season in the fall of 2021.”

The football team and staff were tested Wednesday morning. Results returned Thursday showed the positive tests, according to the athletics department.