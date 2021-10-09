Deep ball, defense hoist Ichabods to overtime win

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Every position group was locked in for the Ichabods Saturday. Washburn beat Fort Hays State 23-20 in an overtime thriller.

The Ichabods didn’t score in the first half and the defense held Fort Hays to just one touchdown. The second half is when both teams turned on the offensive jets.

Quarterback Mitch Schurig used his trusted deep ball to score all three of the team’s touchdowns. The first was a 35-yard pass to JJ Letcher to tie the game at 7 in the third quarter. The Ichabods drove 88 yards in their first drive in the fourth quarter, including a 65-yard touchdown pass to junior Peter Afful that gave Washburn a three-point lead.

Fort Hays responded with a field goal, tying the game and sending it to overtime. The Tigers scored another on their overtime drive, taking a 20-17 lead.

Washburn’s offensive line gave Schurig plenty of time to send off a 19-yard touchdown pass to Letcher for the win.

Fort Hays recorded more total yards of offense than Washburn, 386 yards to the Ichabod’s 257. However, the Ichabods’ 67 plays to the Tigers’ 64 helped get them the win.

The Ichabods will be at home again Saturday, Oct. 16 to host Northwest Missouri State.