TOPEKA (KSNT)- Evergy Plaza will hosts a watch party for Washburn’s NCAA tournament quarterfinal volleyball match on Thursday, Dec. 9.

The game will be streamed on Evergy Plaza’s 30-foot digital screen. First serve is set for 11 a.m.

The team is taking on West Texas A&M with a ticket to the national quarterfinals on the line. More information about the watch party can be found at the event’s Facebook page here.