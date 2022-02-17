TOPEKA (KSNT) – There’s no lockout, or snow days, for Washburn baseball.

The ‘Bods moved practice indoors as snow melted from their field. The home opener is a few days away, and weather will not stop them from working toward perfection.

“We really feel like we can compete,” head coach Harley Douglas said. “We know where we are in the conference, what we need to do to get into that top couple. I think, this year, our guys are a little more driven, have a little more competitiveness and feel like they belong.”

Washburn started the season at the PBA Sailfish Invitational in Florida, going 1-3 in those games. The Ichabods bounced-back at the NWOSU Ranger Festival in Oklahoma, where they went 4-0.

“There’s just a lot more swagger with this team,” pitcher Rane Pfeifer said. “We came into this season and we’re all super close. I feel like all these dudes on this team are my brothers.”

Most players returned from the past season, giving Washburn an experienced leadership group. Specifically, the pitchers.

“Knowing that our pitching staff’s going to keep us in most ball games, we need to be able to worry more about how we’re scoring runs and how many we’re scoring,” Douglas said. “I think if we do that, we’re going to be pretty tough.”

The plan of attack this season: staying simple.

“We really want to focus on pushing the pace of the game, and really working on speed and keeping the pressure on that other dugout,” Douglas said. “That’s something we’ve put more emphasis on throughout the week, focusing on what we can handle and where we’re at.”

Brock Gilliam left the biggest gap for the ‘Bods to fill. He was the go-to pitcher and broke the school’s strikeout record in 2021.

“I think Rane’s done a nice job of getting a little bit more competitive with each pitch, and not trying to strike everybody out at all times,” Douglas said.

This offseason, Pfeifer worked on locating his pitches in the strike zone. He wants to cut down on the amount of walks he had in 2021.

“I’d like to kind of mirror what [Gilliam] did last year and go for that record as well,” Pfeifer said.

Sophomore Casey Steward gave up just one hit in his four innings at Northwestern Oklahoma State. Jack Brimacombe, another sophomore, gave up two runs against Oklahoma Baptist. Senior Dalton Huggins has given up just two hits in his 8.0 innings pitched, and already earned MIAA Pitcher of the Week.

“We have such a good pitching staff, we can roll out any dude at any time and they’re going to compete,” Pfeifer said.

On the bases, sophomore Connor Scott has 14 hits and nine runs through eight games. Junior Cal Watkins has 10 hits and 3 RBI.

“Zion [Bowlin] and Brett [Ingram] have been good for us, driving runs in,” Douglas said. “Parker [Dunn] was Hitter of the Eeek, and he’s started slow, struggling. He finally got his timing down and corrected a couple things with his swing, and has been really good.”

The ‘Bods are confident ahead of the home opener, and excited for conference play.

“I think we’re ready for anybody,” Pfeifer said. “You put us in front of anybody, and we’re ready to compete.”

“Fans should be excited to watch us play. We have unlimited swagger.”