Five Washburn athletes test positive for coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Washburn University announced Friday afternoon that five student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus.

Most of the players who tested positive were asymptomatic and have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

“All student athletes, coaches and athletic staff have been following strict guidelines mandating social distancing and the use of face masks,” university president Patrick Early said in a news release.

The school also noted that most of the players are not back on campus since the MIAA Athletic Conference has delayed the start all sports seasons until September 28.

“The university is working with the Shawnee County Health Department to establish reporting procedures for anyone showing symptoms or who tests positive for coronavirus,” Early said.