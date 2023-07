TOPEKA (KSNT) – Jovon Hall’s family is sharing details after his death on June 30.

Hall, a former Washburn wide receiver, passed away due to medical complications, his family shared through a GoFundMe page.

In four seasons at Washburn, Hall appeared mostly on special teams. He was a Topeka High student before transferring and graduating from Washburn Rural.

Hall’s family says Jovon was preparing to begin his first season as a paid strength coach at the University of Illinois.