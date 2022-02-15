TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former Washburn football player Michael Wilhoite was interviewed for the Saints defensive coordinator opening according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wilhoite is currently the linebackers coach for the LA Chargers. He has previously coached for the New Orleans Saints, as a special teams assistant and defensive assistant for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, respectively.

He played in the NFL for six years, primarily with the 49ers. Wilhoite is also a Highland Park High School alum. He played at Washburn from 2005-2009.

The former Scot and Ichabod was inducted into the Topeka Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame last summer.