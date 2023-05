TOPEKA (KSNT)- Former Washburn wide receiver James Letcher Jr. is signing a pro contract.

The Ichabod alumnus is signing with Alouettes de Montréal to play in the CFL.

Letcher Jr. tallied just under 3,000 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in five years with the ‘Bods. He recently attended Chiefs rookie minicamp but did not receive an NFL contract.

“Update … Ya boy going to Canada. See ya in Montreal,” Letcher said on Twitter.

He’s a native of Kansas City, Kansas.