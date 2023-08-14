TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn women’s soccer held its 2023 media day in Lee Arena on Monday.

The Ichabods have a roster with lots of experience, but also some new and young talent. They also have lots of local talent. That group includes four Washburn Rural graduates.

Sophomore’s Belle Kennedy and Hunter McWilliams, along with freshmen Mackinly Rohn and Hailey Beck, all made the move from WRHS to WU to continue their soccer careers.

“I love it,” Kennedy said. “It’s like our chemistry from high school, though we had kind of a year apart with the other two, it’s still in tact when we’re going to play and everything. Having Mackinly as a forward, Hailey as a goalkeeper, Hunter in the middle- it feels like I’m still, not necessarily playing high school but having the people that I used to play with. It feels great.”

The ‘Bods return their leading scorer from a season ago, who is also from Kansas. Khloe Schuckman is growing her game and her leadership.

“I had older girls that were able to help me out and now I feel like that’s the role I’m taking on,” Schuckman said. “So I’ve been helping the freshmen try to get into it and we have a lot of young talent this year so I’m excited.”

“We only lost really two [or] three starters,” head coach Davy Phillips said. “The group is well versed in what I’m looking for on the field and they’re excited to take that and put it into action.

Washburn soccer opens the season on Friday, Sept. 1 in St. Louis against Drury.