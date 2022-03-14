TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tyler Geiman and Jalen Lewis both played their final games in a Washburn uniform on Sunday.

The two senior guards have been making highlight reel plays for the Ichabods for years now.

Geiman ends his career fourth in program history in career points with 1,789. He’s also top five in Washburn history in assists (2nd-734), 3-pointers (2nd-250) and steals (3rd-152).

Washburn head coach Brett Ballard saw potential in Geiman from the first time they met.

“I told him, ‘I think you can go down as one of the best, if not the best point guard the ever play at Washburn,'” Ballard said.

The starting point guard holds a special place in his coach’s heart, since Geiman was Ballard’s first commitment after taking over as head coach at Washburn.

“He didn’t know that much about me. He took a chance on me. I’ll always appreciate that,” Ballard said.

Even opposing coaches recognize Geiman’s impact.

“Tyler’s as good of a defender as I’ve ever seen on Trevor [Hudgins],” Northwest Missouri State head men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum said.

“Without question [Tyler Geiman’s] jersey will be hanging in the rafters in Lee [Arena]. He’s going to be a hall of famer. He had an incredible career,” Ballard said.

Lewis finishes his time at Washburn as likely the best 3-point shooter in program history. His 263 3-pointers for the Ichabods is the most on record. He scored 1,473 career points, ranking tenth all-time.

“[Jalen Lewis] committed to us our second year. He’s cut from the same cloth as [Tyler Geiman]. Competitive, tough, never had a bad day,” Ballard said.

Ballard says he’s confident these two guys will be successful outside the game of basketball moving forward.

“They’re going to incredible husbands, incredible fathers and great with whatever they do,” Ballard said.

Some lasting memories from these two include an epic behind-the-back save from Lewis to Geiman, that ended up on Sports Center’s Top 10, and Geiman’s third-quarter-court buzzer-beater to win the 2021 MIAA tournament championship.