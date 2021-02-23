Geiman records first triple double in Washburn history as Ichabods win

TOPEKA, Kan. – Behind a career-high 24 from Tyler Nelson and Washburn’s first triple double in school history by Tyler Geiman , the No. 25-ranked Washburn Ichabods rolled to an 88-73 win over Northeastern State on Tuesday night in Lee Arena. The Ichabods (15-5, 15-5 MIAA) will continue their busy stretch to end the regular season at Missouri Southern on Thursday followed by the regular season finale at home against Emporia State on Saturday.

The Ichabods jumped out to a 21-10 lead midway through the first half before an 11-0 run by the RiverHawks (4-16, 4-16 MIAA) tied the score at 21. An 11-3 run by the Ichabods pushed them back in front by eight at the under 5-minute media timeout, but after the RiverHawks came back to cut the margin for the Ichabod lead at five at 34-29, Washburn finished the half on a 14-3 run taking a 48-32 lead into the break.



The run continued coming out of the locker room with a 13-2 spurt stretching the run to a 27-5 outburst as Washburn led 61-34 with 15:19 to go and would eventually build the lead to as many as 29 with 7:35 to go cruising to the win.



Nelson scored 13 of his career-high 24 in the first half finishing 7 of 8 from the field and 5 of 5 from 3-point range hitting 5 of 6 free throws all in 30 minutes of play also adding two steals. At the break, Geiman had 12 points with 10 rebounds and five assists setting up the record-setting triple double finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists with the final assist coming on a full-court length pass to a streaking Jalen Lewis for the 10th assist of the night. Connor Deffebaugh came off the bench to score a career-high 14 points and Lewis finished with 11.



Troy Locke led the RiverHawks with 20 points and Christian Cook scored 16 off the bench.



Washburn shot 49 percent for the game hitting 28 of 57 shots overall and 15 of 31 shots from deep. Northeastern was 25 of 62 overall and 9 of 28 from 3-point range.



Washburn and Northeastern State each had 35 rebounds.

