TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn men’s basketball will have a new face on the bench this season.

The ‘Bods added Nick Jones to their staff over the offseason. Jones comes to WU from Wichita State University. He spent eight seasons with the Shockers, including the last four as the director of player development.

“Spending about 10 to 11 years DI my role was always kind of off the court as far as scouring, game planning, working with the coaches,” Jones told 27 News. “I’ve been fortunate to work with three of four head coaches so just to see how each one game plans and strategy, tactics. That’s always been my kind of focus… Recruiting, on campus, off campus. Now to be able to use that to bring it here and just to have more of a hands-on opportunity here it’s been great.”

He also has ties to K-State. Jones worked under both Frank Martin and Bruce Weber as a student manager while in college. Between KSU and WSU, he spent one year as a graduate assistant with the University of Hawaii.

“Coach Ballard already has a great program [and] culture put in place,” Jones said. “I’m just here to kind of add some value, whatever value that is.”

He’s a Wichita native and Goddard High School graduate.