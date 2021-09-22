Ichabod football prepares for bounce-back win

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn football is getting ready for a matchup that’s almost opposite of the past week’s.

The Ichabods (2-1) faced a Nebraska-Kearney team that runs differently than they do. However, their next opponent, Missouri Western State, operates with a similar offense and defense to Washburn’s. In fact, the Ichabods have been practicing against each other to prepare for this match up. Usually, the two units practice separately.

“[The offense] is different, but we run some of the same play actions and schemes,” head coach Craig Schurig said. “So, we do a lot against each other and players like that.”

The Griffons use run-pass options and run along the edge, like Washburn does.

“We’re really used to it,” linebacker Garret Barnette-Kruger said. “It’s kind of like muscle memory at this point. Now, we just have to be able to see it based on formations and stuff.”

Schurig quickly noticed Missouri Western’s ability to come from behind to win games. The Griffins (2-1) erased a 31-14 deficit at Emporia State on Saturday. They had another third quarter outburst the week before against Fort Hays State.

“They ride momentum really well,” Schurig said. “They’re a really solid team, and once they get going in the right direction, they’re really tough. Hopefully we don’t let them get too excited and we can keep them down.”

Despite losing the past game, coaches and players learned more about the team’s strengths and weaknesses.

“They were a tough team to go up against, especially with the option and everything, and they were getting a lot of yards,” Barnette-Kruger said. “But, we stayed in the game. We kept our head down. We kept working, and we had multiple chances to pull it out.”

Winning Saturday could get the Ichabods back into Top-25 contention. The game starts at 1 p.m.