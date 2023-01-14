PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball traveled to Pittsburg State Saturday for a matchup with the Gorillas.

Ichabod men’s basketball found its largest victory of the season with a 93-63 win. WU women’s basketball suffered a big loss, at 74-55.

Coming off a two-game skid, Washburn men’s basketball came out hot against Pitt State, getting out to 27-13 lead halfway through the first half. The Ichabods slowly picked up a bigger lead, taking a 46-25 advantage into the locker room.

The Gorillas came out of the half looking to get back into the game, cutting the Ichabod lead to just ten points with 15 minutes to play.

Tyler Nelson kick-started the Ichabod offense, helping Washburn back up to a 20-point lead five minutes later. Washburn slowly extended its lead in the remaining 10 minutes of the game, pulling out a massive 93-63 win.

Nelson led the team in scoring with 23 as four other players reached double-digits: Jarmell Johnson with 16, Jaden Monday with 15, Levi Braun with 13 and Brady Christiansen with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

With the win, Washburn moves to 6-9 overall and 3-6 in conference play.

The Washburn women started out hot, too, with a 7-0 lead, but Pitt State quickly got back into the game. After one quarter of play, the Ichabods led 16-11.

The two teams traded buckets in the second quarter, as Washburn held a 30-26 lead at the midway point. The Gorillas started taking over in third, leading 46-43 through three quarters.

The fourth quarter started all Gorillas, leading 58-45 with six minutes to go. With free throws, the lead quickly got out of hand, as Pitt State went on to win 74-55.

Aubree Dewey led Washburn in scoring with 20 points. Natalia Figueroa added 11.

The loss moves the Ichabod’s season record to 7-8, while 3-6 in conference play.

Both Washburn teams play host to Fort Hays State on Wednesday.