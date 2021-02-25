Ichabods fall despite career night from Nelson

JOPLIN, Mo. -- The Ichabods outscored the Lions 28-13 in the fourth quarter, but Washburn was unable to overcome a dismal second quarter as it fell at Missouri Southern on Thursday evening, 59-51.

Missouri Southern (8-13) began the scoring just over a minute into the game with the first of four three-pointers it would hit in the quarter. Trailing 10-2, Lauren Cassaday sparked a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to two points before the Lions responded with back-to-back triples. Cassaday got another layup to fall with 17 seconds in the opening frame to make it a 16-10 game in favor of Missouri Southern.

The Washburn (10-11) offense hit a complete wall in the second quarter and went 0-for-10 from the field and made just two free throws while the Lions made 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) from the floor to push their lead to 35-12 at halftime. Missouri Southern put together a 25-4 scoring run in the final 12:58 in the opening half.

The two teams were closely matched in the third as both scored 11 points.

Down 56-32 with 5:22 left in regulation, Washburn found its fire and chipped away at the deficit with a 19-3 scoring run. Adyson Narber hit the third three-pointer of the quarter with three seconds on the clock to cut the Missouri Southern lead to single-digits.