Ichabods fall in NCAA first round

SEARCY, Ark. (KSNT) – Harding University’s run game made Washburn football do a double-take. The Bison defeated the Ichabods 30-14 in Saturday’s NCAA playoff game.

Harding’s triple-option offense controlled the game. Quarterback Preston Paden only completed one pass, but two running backs had more than 100 yards each.

The Ichabods kept the score close for most of the game. JJ Letcher, MIAA special teams Player of the Year, had a 98-yard kickoff return in the second quarter to pull Washburn within a field goal.

Letcher also scored the Ichabods’ second touchdown. This time it was a 15-yard pass from Mitch Schurig.

Those were Washburn’s only two scores. Letcher finished with 198 total yards. Kevin Neal Jr. had 16 total tackles, and Grant Bruner recorded 15.

The Ichabods finish the 2021 season 9-3.